News / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for duping people by impersonating as MSEDCL staff

Two booked for duping people by impersonating as MSEDCL staff

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 01, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Police file complaint against two persons for impersonating MSEDCL officials and replacing electricity meters in Manchar town of Ambegaon taluka. This is the second such case this year. MSEDCL discovered the fraud during routine monitoring of meter readings. The accused duped a customer into paying ₹7,500 and replaced the official meter with another. A case has been registered against the two accused.

Police have filed a complaint against two persons for allegedly impersonating Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials and replacing electricity meters. The incident was reported in Market Yard in Manchar town of Ambegaon taluka and a case was registered on November 24.

A case has been registered at Manchar police station against the two accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 170, 420, 427, 136, and 34. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered at Manchar police station against the two accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 170, 420, 427, 136, and 34. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This is second such case recorded this year. A similar case was reported in Chakan in September.

The incident came to light when MSEDCL provided an electricity connection in the name of Ambika Chavan in the area. An irregularity emerged during the routine monitoring of meter readings, revealing a mismatch between the customer number and the meter number in MSEDCL’’s computerised system.

Subsequently, assistant engineer of MSEDCL’s Manchar Sanjay Barhate and his team conducted a physical inspection at Chavan’s residence, discovering that a different company’s electricity meter had been fraudulently installed in place of MSEDCL’s meter.

Sanjay Barhate, assistant engineer of MSEDCL in Manchar, said, “After questioning Chavan, it came to light that two people, Ganesh Indore and Praveen Pachpute, pretending to be MSEDCL employees, visited Chavan’s home two months ago. They duped Chavan into paying 7,500, claiming that changing the meter would lead to a monthly reduction in the electricity bill. After accepting the payment, the fraudsters replaced the official meter with another, belonging to a different company.”

A case has been registered at Manchar police station against the two accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 170, 420, 427, 136, and 34.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune Parimandal Mahavitaran, said, “Consumers should not let anyone tamper MSEDCL metres and not involve in financial transactions to reduce bill amount.”

