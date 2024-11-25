Menu Explore
Two booked for misbehaving with Pune cops on election duty

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

According to the FIR lodged by police constable Dnyaneshwar Argade, 47, the accused who were in the car blocked him from moving ahead and prevented him from discharging his public duty near Sadhu Vaswani bridge

The Koregaon Park police have booked two persons including a woman for abusing policemen on election duty and parking their car in the middle of the road with the intention of dissuading the policemen from discharging their official duties. The incident took place on November 23.

The incident took place on November 23. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident took place on November 23. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR lodged by police constable Dnyaneshwar Argade, 47, the accused who were in the car blocked him from moving ahead and prevented him from discharging his public duty near Sadhu Vaswani bridge. The woman inmate of the car threatened him with dire consequences.

The police have invoked BNS sections 221, 126 (2),  352, 351(2) and 3(5) against the accused.

