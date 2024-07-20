Two booked for murder in Hadapsar

Hadapsar police on Saturday booked two individuals for being allegedly involved in the murder of a 33-year-old man over old disputes. The incident was reported on Saturday between 12 and 12:30 am near Ramtekdi bridge. The deceased has been identified as Farhan Abdul Razzaq Sheikh (33), a resident of Ramtekdi. Hadapsar police have formed various teams to search for the accused duo. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complaint filed by his brother, two individuals allegedly hit Farhan on his head with an iron rod, resulting in the death of the victim.

Police officials from the Hadapsar police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, there were old disputes between the deceased and the accused. To settle their old scores, the accused duo brutally assaulted Farahan, wherein he died due to head injuries.’’

Hadapsar police have formed various teams to search for the accused duo.

A case has been filed against the two accused under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 103(1),3(5).