Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two booked in 1 cr cheating case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 30, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The FIR was lodged by the victim identified as Avinash Kumar Laxman Kumar Behera, 32, a resident of Keshavnagar

The Chandannagar police have booked two persons in connection with a real estate fraud worth 1.22 crore. The accused promised to sell a plot of land in the area, took advantage and cheated the victims.

The accused have been identified as Ishwar Gahininath Budhwant , a resident of Kharadi and Swapnil Balasaheb Pawar, a resident of Indapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused have been identified as Ishwar Gahininath Budhwant , a resident of Kharadi and Swapnil Balasaheb Pawar, a resident of Indapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was lodged by the victim identified as Avinash Kumar Laxman Kumar Behera, 32, a resident of Keshavnagar on September 29, 2024, for the offence which took place between 2021 and 2023.

The accused have been identified as Ishwar Gahininath Budhwant , a resident of Kharadi and Swapnil Balasaheb Pawar, a resident of Indapur.

The victim wanted to buy a plot of land to construct a bungalow, and he met the duo who promised to help in the scouting for the land. Initially they took 46.32 lakh from him as advance. Besides, they took 65.50 lakh from his friend.

The accused issued promissory notes stating that they had received the money from the duo. When the victim demanded a refund, one of the accused called him up and said he would either give him two gunthas of land nor refund the money.

The police have invoked BNS 406,420,5 06 and 34 against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
