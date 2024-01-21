Two buses to ferry passengers from Pune airport to Aeromall

After several complaints from flyers, the Pune Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to operate two low-floor buses to ferry passengers from the arrival gate to the Aeromall parking lot to board cabs. Passengers can also reach Aeromall from the main road outside the terminal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Soon the new terminal building will be operational at the Pune airport, after which there will be an increase in the number of flights. But at the new terminal building, passengers had to walk about 600 metres to Aeromall to board the cab.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Passengers will not face inconvenience anymore, as two low-floor buses will be provided to transport passengers from the new terminal to Aeromall,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

The new terminal will mostly be operational from February 2024 and the airport administration has made immediate changes for the convenience of passengers, said officials. The bus facility is provided free of charge for passengers.

A pedestrian bridge has been constructed to reach Aeromall from the airport terminal. There is also a sliding staircase and a lift to access the bridge. Facilities are also provided to avoid passengers carrying luggage on footbridges. Passengers can also reach Aeromall from the main road outside the terminal.