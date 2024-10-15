Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two CCTVs, router stolen in Pune RTO break-in

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 15, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Pune RTO at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two CCTVs, router at its learning licence department

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and a router at its learning licence department. The burglars strike the office, that has CCTV facility, as the RTO premises was closed for two days due to public holiday.

Pune RTO at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two CCTVs, router at its learning licence department. (HT)
Pune RTO at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two CCTVs, router at its learning licence department. (HT)

The theft took place at the computer lab facility of the department set up in a shed near the boundary wall of the RTO office. The thieves broke into the lab from the roof and took away the three electronic items.

“We will file a police complaint,” said Archana Gaikwad, Pune regional transport officer.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, who visited the office on Monday for a vehicle licence-related work, said, “The office has CCTV coverage facility and holds important documents. The theft should be a wake-up call for authorities to beef up security.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On