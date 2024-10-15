Two CCTVs, router stolen in Pune RTO break-in

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and a router at its learning licence department. The burglars strike the office, that has CCTV facility, as the RTO premises was closed for two days due to public holiday. Pune RTO at Sangamwadi on Monday reported theft of two CCTVs, router at its learning licence department. (HT)

The theft took place at the computer lab facility of the department set up in a shed near the boundary wall of the RTO office. The thieves broke into the lab from the roof and took away the three electronic items.

“We will file a police complaint,” said Archana Gaikwad, Pune regional transport officer.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, who visited the office on Monday for a vehicle licence-related work, said, “The office has CCTV coverage facility and holds important documents. The theft should be a wake-up call for authorities to beef up security.”