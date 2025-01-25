Menu Explore
Two college students killed as cement truck overturns on two-wheeler in Hinjewadi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 25, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The driver of the speeding cement mixer truck lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the two students on two-wheeler. The police have arrested the 22-year-old truck driver

Two final-year Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) students of a private college died on the spot after a cement mixer truck overturned and crushed the duo on two-wheeler on Maan Hinjewadi Road on Friday.

The students were on their way towards Mahalunge when the accident took place.
The students were on their way towards Mahalunge when the accident took place. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victims, identified as Pranjali Yadav, 21, and Ashlesha Gawande, 22, were riding a two-wheeler (MH12 XL 5744) when the accident took place, according to the police.

Kanhayya Thorat, incharge, Hinjewadi Police Station, said, “The driver of the speeding cement mixer truck lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the two students on two-wheeler. The police have arrested the 22-year-old truck driver. The students were on their way towards Mahalunge when the accident took place.”

Police have lodged a case against the truck driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

