Two criminals booked in Pune under MCOCA

PUNE The airport police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two accused identified as Sameer Shabbir Shaikh ( 27) and Shakil Shabbir Shaikh ( 23), both residents of Ektanagar in Yerawada.

This is the ninth MCOCA case registered this year (2022).

The police have charged them for offences ranging from running an organised crime syndicate, illegal possession of arms, theft, gang supremacy and body offences and operating a gang in Chandannagar, airport and Yerawada police station areas.

A proposal seeking registration of MCOCA against the duo was forwarded by the police station to the higher police authorities for approval.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has given strict orders for all the police inspectors in-charge in the city to show zero tolerance for criminal activities and book criminals under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act.