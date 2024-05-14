Two die as bike crashes into stationary truck

Two youths lost their lives after their motorcycle had a rear-end collision with a stationary truck at Bavdhan on the Pune-Mumbai highway at around 8:38 pm on Monday. Hinjewadi police station on Monday filed a case against the truck driver under Sections 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 122/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported in front of the Chellaram Hospital lane.

The deceased have been identified as Pradip Parshuram Chaudhari, 27, from Vadgaon who was driving the bike without wearing helmet and pillion rider Krushna Lahanu Dangera, 25, from Navale Bridge in Vadgaon. The duo hailed from Nepal and were workers at a tile shop, according to Hinjewadi police officials.

Police said the duo died on the spot due to severe head and face injuries. The truck had stopped on the stretch as it was facing some mechanical issue.

Tanaji Takale, police sub-inspector, said, “Heavy vehicles are not allowed to halt on the highway, except at designated spots. The driver of the truck did not place the mandatory reflector or light on the stretch for incoming vehicles. We have launched a search to nab the driver who fled after the accident.”

