Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Two die as bike crashes into stationary truck

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 15, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Two Nepali workers, aged 27 and 25, died in a motorcycle-truck collision on Pune-Mumbai highway. Truck driver fled the scene, police searching for him.

Two youths lost their lives after their motorcycle had a rear-end collision with a stationary truck at Bavdhan on the Pune-Mumbai highway at around 8:38 pm on Monday.

Hinjewadi police station on Monday filed a case against the truck driver under Sections 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 122/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported in front of the Chellaram Hospital lane.

The deceased have been identified as Pradip Parshuram Chaudhari, 27, from Vadgaon who was driving the bike without wearing helmet and pillion rider Krushna Lahanu Dangera, 25, from Navale Bridge in Vadgaon. The duo hailed from Nepal and were workers at a tile shop, according to Hinjewadi police officials.

Police said the duo died on the spot due to severe head and face injuries. The truck had stopped on the stretch as it was facing some mechanical issue.

Tanaji Takale, police sub-inspector, said, “Heavy vehicles are not allowed to halt on the highway, except at designated spots. The driver of the truck did not place the mandatory reflector or light on the stretch for incoming vehicles. We have launched a search to nab the driver who fled after the accident.”

Hinjewadi police station on Monday filed a case against the truck driver under Sections 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 122/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

