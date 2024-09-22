Two die due to electrocution during religious procession in Pune’s Wadgaonsheri area

Two persons lost their lives due to electrocution during a procession commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The incident was reported on Sunday near Bhaji Mandai Chowk in the Wadgaonsheri area. Chandan Nagar police booked Akshay Lavand, owner of the sound system; Vikas Kamble, driver of the tractor; Santosh Date, owner of the screen light and Hussain Kadar Shiekh, president of the organising mandal, under sections of 103,106,223,281, 3(5) of the BNS. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A group of boys had organised a procession during which one of the youths climbed onto a truck with a DJ music system and was waving an iron flagpole which came in contact with high-voltage electric wires, and the other deceased was standing near him, said police.

The victims have been identified as Abhay Amol Waghmare, 17, and Jakaria Bilal Sheikh, 19, both residents of Wadeshwar Nagar in Wadgaonsheri.

According to police, Waghmare was a college student, and he participated in a procession at the request of his friend Sheikh.

Sanjay Chavan, senior police inspector at Chandan Nagar police station, said, “Waghmare was carrying a 10-12 feet long iron rod which came in contact with high tension electrical overhead wires, and he died on the spot.’’

“Sheikh who was standing near him was injured in the accident and taken to a private hospital, but he died during treatment,” said Chavan.

The bodies of both individuals were sent for postmortem procedure.

In the late evening, Chandan Nagar police booked Akshay Lavand, owner of the sound system; Vikas Kamble, driver of the tractor; Santosh Date, owner of the screen light and Hussain Kadar Shiekh, president of the organising mandal, under sections of 103,106,223,281, 3(5) of the BNS.