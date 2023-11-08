Two DyCMs leave Pandharpur temple in dilemma over whom to invite for Kartiki Ekadashi puja

The Pandharpur temple trust faces the tough call on whom to invite between state deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for upcoming Kartiki Ekadashi Puja. As per the tradition, the chief minister represents the state and performs puja at the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur during Ashadhi Ekadashi; and the minister, the next in hierarchy in the cabinet, or the deputy chief minister performs rituals on Kartiki Ekadashi, which falls on November 23 this year. Considered to be the deity of Maharashtra, since 1985, the Maharashtra chief minister with spouse perform the puja at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With the present state government having two deputy chief ministers has left the Pandharpur temple trustees in a spot and they are awaiting clarity from the government on whom to give the invitation.

“We are awaiting directions from the state law department on who will be performing puja on behalf of the people during Kartiki Ekadashi,” Gahininath Ausekar, chairman, Pandharpur Temple Trust said on Wednesday after a meeting with trustees.

Considered to be the deity of Maharashtra, since 1985, the Maharashtra chief minister with spouse perform the puja at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year. Around a decade later, when the state got its deputy chief minister for the first time in Gopinath Munde, the number two in the cabinet was given the honour of performing the Kartiki Ekadashi (which comes six months later) puja from 1995.

The biannual pilgrimage sees more than 10 lakh warkaris gather at the temple town on Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashi.

During a meeting on Wednesday, pro-Maratha quota protestors threatened neither of the deputy chief ministers will be allowed to perform the puja on Kartiki Ekadashi. The temple trust accepted a memorandum from the protestors saying it will be sent to the government.

“We will convey whatever protestors have said to the law and home department,” Ausekar said.

During 2018, the then chief minister Fadnavis had to cancel his visit to Pandharpur after Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt it, as they intensified their agitation for reservations for the community in education and government jobs.

Manohar Joshi, as the chief minister in 1997, decided against conducting the prayers at the temple that year. Dalit outfits had said they would oppose Joshi’s visit after a police firing at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Mumbai that left 10 Dalits dead.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!