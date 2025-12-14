Search
Two elderly pilgrims abducted, 2 lakh ransom demanded in Alandi; two arrested

ByNadeem Inamdar 
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 03:58 am IST

In a disturbing incident in Alandi, two elderly pilgrims were allegedly abducted, confined, and threatened with a ransom of 2 lakh. The Alandi police rescued the victims and arrested two suspects, including a woman, on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred near Chakan Chowk in Alandi around 4 pm on December 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complaint was lodged by 35-year-old Sadanand Dagdu Gaikwad of Amardas Nagar, Risod, in Washim district. Acting on the complaint, police apprehended 30-year-old Sachin More from Baba Bhagwan Nagar, Charholi Khurd, in Khed taluka, along with a female accomplice. The incident reportedly occurred near Chakan Chowk in Alandi around 4 pm on December 9.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Dagdu Gaikwad (62) and Prashik Ambore (60), both residents of Kavala village in Chikhli taluka of Buldhana district. 

The two senior citizens had come to Alandi to offer prayers when they were allegedly approached by the accused near Chakan chowk and taken to his house on the pretext of assistance.

Police said the accused allegedly snatched their mobile phones, switched them off and threatened them, demanding 2 lakh for their release. The two elderly men were allegedly confined for a day. One of the victims later managed to escape and returned to his native place, where he informed Sadanand Gaikwad about the incident.

After receiving the complaint, Alandi police rushed to the accused’s residence, rescued the confined elderly person and took both the accused into custody. A case has been registered in this regard, and further investigation is underway.

Police sub-inspector Santosh  Girigosavi is probing the case

