Two ‘godmen’ nabbed for robbing businessman in Indapur

The Indapur police have lodged a case against two men from Punjab who posed as godmen and robbed the citizens through alleged techniques of hypnosis. The incident took place on May 9. The incident took place on May 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused Mani Farnesh Nath and Arjun Sath Nath, both residents of Sherpur, Dhuri taluka, Sangrur district in Punjab, were caught by villagers and handed over to the police.

According to the police, the accused approached Sachin Dhanukumar Doshi, a businessman, at Sant Savta Mali Pratishthan in Nimgaon Ketki. When Doshi was alone, the duo hypnotised him and forced him to hand over his rings and wallet. At the same time, villagers Uttam Bhong and Tukaram Bhosale arrived at the spot but were stopped by the two men. Bhosale started recording the incident on his phone. Fearing getting exposed, the accused fled, leaving behind their bags.

On learning about the incident, police officer Patil Atul Dongre circulated the suspects’ photos on local social media groups. The villagers then caught them and handed them over to the police.