Two in cargo theft racket held with home appliance worth ₹23 lakh
The Kondhwa police busted a well organised interstate cargo theft racket involved in stealing costly home appliances from loaded in cargo trucks, said officials on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Shravanlal Vishnaram Choudhari (30) and Rajuram Kushalram Chaudhari (32) both from Rajashthan. They were arrested from Pisoli on August 4.
The incident took place between July 18 and 19 in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa.
As per the complaint, a cargo container loaded with various electronic home appliances including 71 electric Elica Chimneys was ready for delivery and parked in Gokulnagar. However, unknown persons stole all the appliances.
According to police officials, they received information that two people are likely to visit Pisoli for a recce and plan a robbery. Acting on this tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested them. They committed to their involvement in the Gokulnagar theft during interrogation.
Senior police inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station said, “There are almost 10 cases registered against them at various police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chicnhwad. In addition to that, Nagpur and Hyderabad police are looking for them in almost 20 theft cases registered there.’
Speaking more about modus of operandi, Swapnil Patil police sub-inspector said, “They conduct theft only in loaded truck of home appliances. They do a lot of research and recce before the robbery.”
Around 69 electric Elica Chimneys , 25 pressure cookers, two home refrigerators , two motorcycles and two Eicher cargo tempos worth ₹23,04,555 have been recovered from them.
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
