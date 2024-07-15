Two in Kothrud cheated to the tune of 8.20 lakh  

Two cases of fraud were registered with cybercrime police where fraudsters posing as employees of a utility service provider cheated their victims of ₹8.20 lakh recently. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the cheating and IT Act. No arrests have been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first case, Anant Balkrishna Kulkarni (77), a resident of Kothrud has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was cheated of ₹4.48 lakh by cyber cheats who called him posing as MNGL employees. The accused asked to pay the pending arrears and was cheating in different online transactions. In the second case, Meghana Joshi (54) lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police stating that she was cheated in the name of bill payment of MNGL by the online fraudsters for ₹3.83 lakhs on June 26. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the cheating and IT Act. No arrests have been made so far.