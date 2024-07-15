 Two in Kothrud cheated to the tune of ₹8.20 lakh   - Hindustan Times
ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 15, 2024 07:42 AM IST

In the first case, Anant Balkrishna Kulkarni (77), a resident of Kothrud has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was cheated of 4.48 lakh by cyber cheats who called him posing as MNGL employees. The accused asked to pay the pending arrears and was cheating in different online transactions. In the second case, Meghana Joshi (54) lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police stating that she was cheated in the name of bill payment of MNGL by the online fraudsters for 3.83 lakhs on June 26. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the cheating and IT Act. No arrests have been made so far. 

News / Cities / Pune / Two in Kothrud cheated to the tune of 8.20 lakh  
