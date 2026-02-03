Two, including a minor, detained for theft at Chitale Bandhu mithai shop

Ambegaon police have detained two persons, including a minor, for allegedly committing a theft at a Chitale Bandhu mithai shop in the area. Cash to the tune of ₹25,000 was stolen from the shops. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Ambegaon police station (HT PHOTO)

Between January 25 and 26 sometime between 10.15 pm and 7.45 am, unidentified persons entered Ved Food’s Chitale Bandhu mithai shops 14 and 15 located at Datta Nagar, Narhe Gaon Road, Ambegaon. Cash to the tune of ₹25,000 was stolen from the shops. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Ambegaon police station.

As part of the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage from cameras installed in the locality. Accordingly, the accused was identified as Omkar Maruti Dede, 22, a resident of Dhayari; and his accomplice, a minor. Subsequently, the two were detained.

Sharad Zine, senior police inspector, Ambegaon police station, said, “The main accused is an ‘on-record’ criminal and confessed during interrogation that he was previously involved in three similar cases – two reported at Ambegaon police station and one at Vimantal police station – solved by our team.”

According to Zine, the accused initially stole an autorickshaw which was then used for committing the theft at the Chitale Bandhu mithai shop. The police recovered an autorickshaw, motorcycle, and a total ₹124,600 in cash from the duo.