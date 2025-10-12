Two, including minor, detained in connection with murder of 31-year-old man in Shirur

Shirur police have detained two individuals, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man, whose body was found dumped in a water-filled pit on September 27. While returning on a motorcycle, the accused strangulated Khandgale near Pritam Prakash Nagar and dumped his dead body in a water-filled pit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Akash Dyaneshwar Lohar, 25, a resident of Shirur who was arrested from Kauthali in Pandharpur, and his juvenile associate was detained from Ahilya Nagar district on October 10. A murder case was filed on the same day.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Tatya Khandgale, 31, a resident of Borademala in Shirur.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Khandgale had been missing since September 25. After conducting a technical analysis, it was found that Khandgale went with his friend Lohar to a party. They met at a bar in Shirur and drank alcohol. After which they exchanged heated arguments over a minor issue.

While returning on a motorcycle, the accused strangulated Khandgale near Pritam Prakash Nagar and dumped his dead body in a water-filled pit.

While explaining the delay in filing the murder case, Prashant Dhole, deputy superintendent of police, Shirur division, said, “There were no injury marks on the body, hence we were waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the reason behind the death. Meanwhile, we have questioned both accused, but they escaped. When we got murder confirmation with the help of technical analysis, we arrested the accused on the same day.”

According to Dhole, prima facie, it seems that murder is the outcome of arguments at a bar during the party. However, we are exploring all angles related to the case, he said.

A murder case has been filed at Shirur police station under sections 103, 238, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).