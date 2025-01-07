Two injured in koyta attack

A koyta attack in daylight left two individuals seriously injured at Super Indiranagar area at around 4.30 pm on Monday. Police have arrested the accused Sagar Saroj and detained his minor accomplice. To amicably settle the dispute, Markad and Pachkudave met the two accused on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Gaurav Markad, 24, of Super Indiranagar, his friend Piyush Pachkudave had an argument with the minor accused in the past over minor issue of staring at each other. To amicably settle the dispute, Markad and Pachkudave met the two accused on Monday. However, the talks escalated to heated arguments and the accused chopped Pachkudave right wrist with koyta. When Markad intervened to save his friend, the accused attacked him on head and shoulder before the duo fled the spot.

Following the alert from people, Bibwewadi Police Station staff rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Later, based on technical analysis, the police detained the two accused. Meanwhile, the police are waiting for Pachkudave to regain consciousness to record his statement.

In another crime incident, two unidentified individuals threatened a 17-year-old girl with koyta and robbed her gold chain near an open gym at Hanuman Tekdi at around 2 pm on Saturday. The girl along with his 17-year-old friend, both school students, was walking at the green belt when the two accused intercepted them.

In her police complaint, the girl claimed that the accused abused and beat them up before taking away her 20-gram gold chain worth ₹1,00,000.

Meanwhile, Deccan Police Station officials on Monday arrested two suspects in a similar robbery case reported at Hanuman Tekdi in November 2024. They showed the photographs of the suspects to the complainant who identified them as the accused who robbed her.