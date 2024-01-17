close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Two killed after bus rams into truck near Katraj

Two killed after bus rams into truck near Katraj

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

As per police information, a function was organised at Vrindavan Goshala at Khopade Nagar in Katraj, and after its conclusion the bus was carrying devotees who attended the event

Two individuals were killed and two more were injured after a private bus rammed a motorcycle on a steep slope near Vrindavan Goshala in the Katraj area on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Jagdish Chokala from Hadapsar and Girdharilala Jayaram Jat (36) from Sinhgad Road; both originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh, while Arjun Devashi (23) from Pimpri and Pravin Prahladrao Prajapati (23) from Kondhwa sustained injuries.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per police information, a function was organised at Vrindavan Goshala at Khopade Nagar in Katraj, and after its conclusion the bus was carrying devotees who attended the event.

Officials from the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station said that the bus driver lost control due to a slope as a result of which a bus rammed a motorcycle in which two people were killed and two were injured. As per the complaint filed by Arjun Devashi, an FIR has been registered against the bus driver under IPC sections 279,337,338,304(a), and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

