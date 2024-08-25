 Two killed as SUV in convoy of MLA Jaykumar Gore collides with motorcycle - Hindustan Times
Two killed as SUV in convoy of MLA Jaykumar Gore collides with motorcycle

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle may have been travelling over the speed limit, but police will ascertain only after the detailed investigation

Two persons lost their lives after an SUV car from the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jaykumar Gore collided with their motorcycle at Sherewadi village, Satara district, on Saturday.

Gore was not present in the specific vehicle involved in the collision. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Gore was not present in the specific vehicle involved in the collision. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, MLA Gore’s convoy was on its way towards Dahiwadi for ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ organised ahead of legislative assembly elections. Gore was not present in the specific vehicle involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle may have been travelling over the speed limit, but police will ascertain only after the detailed investigation.

The injured Aniket Nitin Magar, 26, and Ranjit Rajendra Magar, 32, was rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival and another died during treatment.

The driver of the convoy vehicle was also injured in the accident, said police.

News / Cities / Pune / Two killed as SUV in convoy of MLA Jaykumar Gore collides with motorcycle
