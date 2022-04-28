Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor
PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday.
One of the two deceased was identified as Shrenik Prabhakar Hole, 27, a resident of Yavat in Daund area of Pune, according to the police. The identity of the second man is being ascertained.
The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune. All three were severely injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, said police.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Harshal Chandane, 26, a resident of Loni Kalbhor.
The accused was driving from Fursungi towards Manjri and the injured was driving from Hadapsar towards Solapur road. The accused rammed into the other car from the side,” said police sub-inspector ST Mane of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.
A case was registered against the unidentified car driver who was driving the two teenagers for rash driving and colliding with the oncoming car, according to the police.
A case under Section 279, 304(a), and 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 179/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.
Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes
City and Industrial Development Corporation has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions. The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes. The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval.
Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive
The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region. The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive.
In two months, Thane Police, Child Protection Unit reunite 18 runaway children with families
A 12-year-old boy staying in Jalna, nine hours' drive from Mumbai, ran away from his home and reached Kalyan station but did not know how to go back home. He ran away only because his parents scolded him for playing cricket and not studying or attending school regularly. The Child Protection Unit was informed about the boy. It swung into action and found him in two days and reunited him with his family.
New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
A Veterans' Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns. It's a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.
