Two labourers killed by speeding car on Pune-Mumbai highway

Two labourers lost their lives while painting a crash barrier when they were hurled off a bridge by a speeding car on Tuesday, said officials. The impact of the accident was so severe that the labourers flung into the air and fell on the service road and died later due to severe injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Sunny Nandlal Gaud (23) and Vijaybahadur Mataru Chauhan (28), both from Chikhali, who were originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the deceased were employed by a contractor Abhijit Das, who assigned them painting works of a crash barrier near Dukkar Khind on Pune-Mumbai Highway.

On Tuesday, at around 3 pm, an over speeding car driver lost his control and crushed the two workers.The impact of the accident was so severe that the labourers flung into the air and fell on the service road and died later due to severe injuries.

The police initiated an investigation into the incident after registering a case at Warje police station based on the complaint filed by the contractor.

The car responsible for the tragedy had four occupants, including the driver. All four individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station udder sections of 279,338,304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184,119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.