Two men brandishing weapon on e-way arrested; released on bail

Two men who were arrested by the Raigad police for brandishing weapons to scare truck drivers along the Pune-Mumbai expressway were released on bail on Sunday since one was found to have been carrying a gun-shaped lighter while the other had a license for his weapon, according to the police.

A case was registered at Khopoli police station under Section 3(25) of Arms Act against the two after a video of them brandishing their weapons while passing in front of a truck along Pune-Mumbai Expressway was uploaded by Imtiaz Jaleel a member of parliament from Aurangabad on Twitter.

The police had registered a case based on a video uploaded by the parliamentarian and arrested the two identified as Vijay Prakash Mishra (48), and Vikas Kamble (36), according to police sub inspector Amol Valsan of Khopoli police station who is investigating the case.

The car’s rear glass had a sticker of Shiv Sena, raising doubts about the two men’s relationship with the party. However, the police claim that the sticker was wrongfully stuck to the car and that the two men had nothing to do with the political party.

“Kamble was the driver who was driving Mishra to Kolhapur. Mishra has a license for the weapon while the one in Kamble’s hand is a lighter. They said that the truck drivers were cutting them off for the past 2-3km along the expressway. We arrested them and produced them in court today (Sunday),” said PSI Valsan.

However, curiously enough, while the police claim that it was a commercial car, the number plate of the car was indicative of private ownership. The car is also owned by the father of Kamble.

“They take such rides and use the car for transport. Now what they do with the car is up to them,” said PSI Valsan when asked against using a private vehicle for commercial transport.

The video led to some reactions from members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members. However, the uproar was limited to social media on Saturday.