 Two minors detained for murder of teenager - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Two minors detained for murder of teenager

Two minors detained for murder of teenager

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media.

Police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident was reported at around 11:30 pm on Monday and the police detained the duo on Tuesday. According to the police record, one of the minors was booked earlier in a body offence case registered at Chakan Police Station. The duo aged 16 years and 17 years hailed from the same locality.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, the detained duo had a heated arguments with the 17-year-old deceased in 2021. The trio met on Monday and spent the day together. They had a heated argument at night and the duo hit his head with stone causing the latter to die of injuries.

After the murder, one of the accused shot his own video from the crime scene and announced how he had killed his friend before posting it online. One of the common friends of the minor saw the status and alerted the victim’s family who approached the police.

The two minors were detained from Khed area on Tuesday morning.

“One of the detained minors and posted about the murder on social media,” said Chakan police station official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On