Two minors detained for murder of teenager

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media. Police have detained two minors in connection with the murder of their teenage friend and posting the incident as a status on social media. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident was reported at around 11:30 pm on Monday and the police detained the duo on Tuesday. According to the police record, one of the minors was booked earlier in a body offence case registered at Chakan Police Station. The duo aged 16 years and 17 years hailed from the same locality.

According to the police, the detained duo had a heated arguments with the 17-year-old deceased in 2021. The trio met on Monday and spent the day together. They had a heated argument at night and the duo hit his head with stone causing the latter to die of injuries.

After the murder, one of the accused shot his own video from the crime scene and announced how he had killed his friend before posting it online. One of the common friends of the minor saw the status and alerted the victim’s family who approached the police.

The two minors were detained from Khed area on Tuesday morning.

“One of the detained minors and posted about the murder on social media,” said Chakan police station official.