Two more arrested in connection with rape of 17-yr-old

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two more NGO staffers for allegedly being involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh along with his associate constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to Police, the alleged incident occurred between September 12 and 17 at the railway colony. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Karan Rathod (30) and Sushmita Kasbe (24), both associated with an NGO. Earlier police arrested Kamlesh Tiwari who was working at an NGO along with Rtahod and Kasbe. However, the search for the prime accused RPF constable Anil Pawar is underway.

According to Police, the alleged incident occurred between September 12 and 17 at the railway colony. The underage girl had run away with a friend from Chhattisgarh and arrived at the Pune railway station on September 12. It is reported that the RPF constable Pawar, who is now a suspect, came across them. Deceptively offering assistance under the guise of an NGO, he guided them to the railway quarters situated on Tadiwala Road. It is alleged that at this location, both the constable and his associate forcibly confined and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Officials confirmed that the constable has been suspended. In addition to that, an RPF inspector at the Pune railway station is also facing suspension for alleged negligence during the initial investigation.

An FIR was initially registered at the local police station in Chhattisgarh and was subsequently transferred to the Pune railway police.

The two accused in this case, have been booked by the police under section 343 (Wrongful confinement), section 450 (House-trespass), section 384 (Extortion), section 376(2)(N) (Rape by more than one), section 506 (Criminal intimidation), and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 6, and 8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and search of constable is going on.

