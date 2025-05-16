Two online fraud cases lodged where citizens lost 49 lakh

Pune: The Baner police have lodged a cyber fraud case against some individuals for duping a resident of ₹40.26 lakh with promise of high returns in online share trading and investment. The 37-year-old complainant from Comfort Zone Society approached the police stating that he was approached by the fraudsters who offered him huge returns in online gold trading. Baner police lodge cyber cases against individuals for duping citizens with promise of high returns in online investment and bank fraud. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

He fell for the bait, transferred ₹40.26 lakh in various transactions and found out that he was been duped in October 2024, and later filed police complaint. The police have collated data of beneficiary accounts in which the stolen amount was credited, and further probe has been initiated.

In the second case, the Baner police on May 14 lodged a case against some online fraudsters for cheating a person of ₹8.59 lakh in a bank fraud case. The victim was duped after he clicked on a link sent wherein his fixed deposit amount in the bank got siphoned. The crime took place on April 20 and the FIR was lodged on May 14, police said.