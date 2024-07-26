Two patients who died at private hospitals in Pune test positive for Zika

Two patients from the city, aged 76 and 72, who died earlier this month later tested positive for Zika virus infection. Following the deaths and confirmation of Zika infection in their samples, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, acting health chief of PMC, wrote to the director of National Institute of Virology (NIV) on July 22 requesting guidance about the cases. A 72-year-old woman, a resident of Prabhat Road, tested positive for Zika virus infection on Friday (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased from Warje was admitted at Joshi Hospital on July 10 and reportedly died on July 14. His samples were sent to NIV on July 18 and the reports received on next day confirmed presence of Zika virus infection.

“The cause of death is reportedly said to be acute coronary syndrome with pneumonitis with ischemic liver injury with hypertension,” said a senior doctor from PMC requesting anonymity.

The second deceased from Kharadi was admitted at Sahyadri Hospital, Shastri Nagar ,on July 18 and reportedly died on July 21. His samples were sent to the NIV, Pune on July 22 and reports confirmed Zika virus infection on July 23.

The cause of death in his case is said to be septicemic shock, multiorgan dysfunction syndrome with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), said civic officials.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old woman, a resident of Prabhat Road, tested positive for Zika virus infection on Friday, taking the total number of cases reported in the city to 37. The woman complained of symptoms like fever and swelling from July 15. Her samples were sent to NIV and the test reports confirmed the virus infection. She is a known case of hypertension.

“The surveillance and containment activity has been started in this area,” said Dr Baliwant.

“PMC has sent 38 samples of suspected pregnant women NIV for testing. Out of which 12 samples are from Ghole Road, nine samples from Kharadi and seven samples each from Pashan and Kothrud,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC.