Two persons waylaid, robbed at night in Pune

In two separate cases, two men were waylaid, assaulted, and robbed of their valuables on Saturday night.

In the first incident, a man returning home after closing his pan shop in Katraj was looted near hotel Panchami on Pune-Satara Road. The victim, Dayanand Shetty 52, was on his way back home when he was looted by two miscreants at around 1.30 am. Shetty had hired an autorickshaw and taking undue advantage of an isolated route, the driver and another person sitting in the vehicle threatened him by using a sickle and swooped away ₹2,000 cash. With the help of CCTV camera footages in the nearby area, police have arrested accused Abhishek Kamble and Vishal Kamble and Dattawadi police are investigating the case further.

In another case, a hotel staffer and his five friends were mugged near the Vimantal area by a gang of four.

The complainant Chamarusingh Tekam and his friends Ramesh Negi, Avinash, Sanjeev Singh, Samsher Singh, and Manjeet Singh were returning home from their workplace. At around 1:15 am, a group of four people stopped them and asked to hand over their valuables. Upon their refusal to budge, one of the accused assaulted Sanjeev Singh with a sickle and robbed ₹ 2,500 from him. In this incident, Sanjeev Singh sustained minor injuries.

Ravindra Dhavare, police sub-inspector at Vimantal police station said as per the complaint filed by the victim, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 397,394, and 34 has been registered and further investigation is going on.