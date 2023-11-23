close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Two PMC workers land in trouble for carrying koyta

Two PMC workers land in trouble for carrying koyta

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 23, 2023 09:38 AM IST

At around 12:30 pm, a concerned Punekar noticed two people on a motorcycle carrying koyta. Considering it as a threat, he immediately informed the police commissioner’s office

Two Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers in the Kothrud area of Pune city found themselves in a precarious situation on Monday when they were apprehended for carrying koyta (sickles) while on a tree-cutting assignment.

The PMC workers were detained for questioning to ascertain the purpose behind carrying koyta. (HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, on Monday, civic workers received a call from Shaym Deshpande, former corporator, to clear bushes in front of the display board placed in lane number 17 of the Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud.

Acting swiftly, PMC assistant sanitary inspector Vaijinath Gaikwad deputed two workers who carried koyta for the tree-cutting assignment.

At around 12:30 pm, a concerned Punekar noticed two people on a motorcycle carrying koyta. Considering it as a threat, he immediately informed the police commissioner’s office.

A threat call was initiated by the commissioner’s office to Alankar police station and instructed senior police inspector Rajesh Tatkare to arrest the suspects.

Tatkare formed a police team to nab the so-called koyta gang members. The PMC workers were detained for questioning to ascertain the purpose behind carrying koyta.

After a thorough inquiry the police released the workers.

Tatkare said, “We cross-checked CCTV footage in the locality in which it was clearly shown that two motorcyclists openly carrying koyta in the area. When we inquired further we came to know they are PMC staff.”

Gaikwad said, “Police are doing their duty and our people were also doing their duty. But due to the incident, the duo got panicked and were in a tense situation.’’

Tatkare said, “PMC workers were not wearing their uniform hence all the confusion. We have requested PMC officers to ask workers to wear uniform while discharging their duty and not to openly carry equipment like koyta. Such equipment should be covered while carrying them for assignments.’’

