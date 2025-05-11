Menu Explore
Two Pune cops fined 5,000 each

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 11, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The two policemen stand accused of leaking information about raids at 11 places running illegal hookah parlours to owner of one such joint in Wanowrie

A sub-inspector and a constable found themselves on the wrong side of law after additional commissioner of police (ACP) ordered their suspension and 5,000 fine each for alerting a hookah parlour owner about raid.

The order was issued by Manoj Patil, ACP (eastern region). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the order issued by Manoj Patil, ACP (eastern region), recently, the two policemen stand accused of leaking information about raids at 11 places running illegal hookah parlours to owner of one such joint in Wanowrie.

According to the order issued on May 6, sub-inspector Vishal Pawar alerted the hookah parlour owner who was found shutting down his unit when a police team reached the premises for raid. Constable Harichandra Pawar had send a WhatsApp missed call to a hotelier before a similar action by the police.

