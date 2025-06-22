Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Two Pune policemen suspended for extorting 20,000 from victims

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Suspended policemen have been identified as Ganesh Desai and Yogesh Sutar. The incident took place on June 17 June when the accused were on night duty

Two police constables from Deccan police station have been suspended for allegedly extorting 20,000 from a man and his female friend by threatening them with false legal action.

During their duty, they noticed the victim and his female friend had parked their vehicle in a lane near Damle Path on Law College Road. The two policemen approached them late at night and demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 to avoid legal action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
During their duty, they noticed the victim and his female friend had parked their vehicle in a lane near Damle Path on Law College Road. The two policemen approached them late at night and demanded 20,000 to avoid legal action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Suspended policemen have been identified as Ganesh Desai and Yogesh Sutar. The incident took place on June 17 June when the accused were on night duty.

Desai was assigned as the mobile van driver and Sutar was posted as a beat marshal.

During their duty, they noticed the victim and his female friend had parked their vehicle in a lane near Damle Path on Law College Road. The two policemen approached them late at night and demanded 20,000 to avoid legal action.

When the victim questioned them, the policemen allegedly threatened to take them to the police outpost. Fearing legal trouble, the victim agreed to pay and accompanied policeman Desai on his two-wheeler to an ATM near Kamala Nehru Park, where he withdrew and handed over the cash.

Upon receiving the complaint, deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Nikhil Pingale ordered the immediate suspension of both constables.

