Home / Cities / Pune News / Two salespersons held for stealing gold ornaments from shop

Two salespersons held for stealing gold ornaments from shop

pune news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Police on Monday arrested two salespersons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹8

Police on Monday arrested two salespersons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.10 lakh from jewellery shop on Laxmi road in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Police on Monday arrested two salespersons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth 8.10 lakh from jewellery shop on Laxmi road in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Police on Monday arrested two salespersons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth 8.10 lakh from jewellery shop on Laxmi road in Pune.

Police have recovered the stolen gold and suspect it to be a planned crime.

The accused have been identified as Mahendrasingh Mafatsingh Waghela, resident of Bhekrainagar Pune and hailing from Sirohi in Rajasthan, and Trupti Khandelwal of Sadashiv peth. Mahendrasingh and Trupti have been working at the shop since eight and 15 years respectively, according to the police.

According to the complaint filed by jewellery shop owner Sanjay Rathod (52), the accused have stolen gold and diamond jewellery from the Laxmi road shop between January 2021 and September 30, 2022. Working at the diamond jewellery counter, the duo recorded one item less from the stock during closing hours and stole jewellery worth of 8.10 lakh during this period.

Sunil Mane, senior inspector, Vishrambaug police station, said, “We have registered a case of theft of gold ornaments worth 8.10 lakh from shop. The shop’s internal audit will reveal number of stolen ornaments.”

Police probe reveals that the accused initially stole one ornament for quick money and later continued the crime as no staff suspected them. Some gold ornaments were recovered from their home and others were sold in the open market.

The duo is in police custody and Vishrambaug police are checking CCTV camera footage as part of investigation. .

The police registered a case on Sunday as per the complaint filed by Rathod under Sections 381 (whoever, being a servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession) of IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out