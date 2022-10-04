Two salespersons held for stealing gold ornaments from shop

Police on Monday arrested two salespersons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹8.10 lakh from jewellery shop on Laxmi road in Pune.

Police have recovered the stolen gold and suspect it to be a planned crime.

The accused have been identified as Mahendrasingh Mafatsingh Waghela, resident of Bhekrainagar Pune and hailing from Sirohi in Rajasthan, and Trupti Khandelwal of Sadashiv peth. Mahendrasingh and Trupti have been working at the shop since eight and 15 years respectively, according to the police.

According to the complaint filed by jewellery shop owner Sanjay Rathod (52), the accused have stolen gold and diamond jewellery from the Laxmi road shop between January 2021 and September 30, 2022. Working at the diamond jewellery counter, the duo recorded one item less from the stock during closing hours and stole jewellery worth of ₹8.10 lakh during this period.

Sunil Mane, senior inspector, Vishrambaug police station, said, “We have registered a case of theft of gold ornaments worth ₹8.10 lakh from shop. The shop’s internal audit will reveal number of stolen ornaments.”

Police probe reveals that the accused initially stole one ornament for quick money and later continued the crime as no staff suspected them. Some gold ornaments were recovered from their home and others were sold in the open market.

The duo is in police custody and Vishrambaug police are checking CCTV camera footage as part of investigation. .

The police registered a case on Sunday as per the complaint filed by Rathod under Sections 381 (whoever, being a servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession) of IPC.