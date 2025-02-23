Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two tourists drown at Tarkarli beach

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Balasaheb Koli, 21, and Shubham Sunil Sonawane, 22, from Hadapsar

Two persons from Pune drowned while swimming in deep waters near Tarkarli beach on Saturday. Locals claim the visitors did not heed their warning to venture deep into the waterbody.

According to officials, the five tourists, including Kush Santosh Gandre, 21; Rohan Ramdas Dombale, 20; Rohit, Shubham and Omkar from Pune had visited Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district to celebrate the weekend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to officials, the five tourists, including Kush Santosh Gandre, 21; Rohan Ramdas Dombale, 20; Rohit, Shubham and Omkar from Pune had visited Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district to celebrate the weekend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Balasaheb Koli, 21, and Shubham Sunil Sonawane, 22, from Hadapsar. Their friend Omkar Ashok Bhosale, 24, is admitted to a hospital.

According to officials, the five tourists, including Kush Santosh Gandre, 21; Rohan Ramdas Dombale, 20; Rohit, Shubham and Omkar from Pune had visited Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district to celebrate the weekend. They entered the sea water to take bath at around 11 pm. Local claims that when Rohit, Shubham and Omkar cried for help, they launched a rescue operation. The visitors were rushed to a nearby hospital where the duo was declared dead by the doctor and Bhosale was admitted for treatment.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On