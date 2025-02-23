Two tourists drown at Tarkarli beach

Two persons from Pune drowned while swimming in deep waters near Tarkarli beach on Saturday. Locals claim the visitors did not heed their warning to venture deep into the waterbody. According to officials, the five tourists, including Kush Santosh Gandre, 21; Rohan Ramdas Dombale, 20; Rohit, Shubham and Omkar from Pune had visited Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district to celebrate the weekend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Balasaheb Koli, 21, and Shubham Sunil Sonawane, 22, from Hadapsar. Their friend Omkar Ashok Bhosale, 24, is admitted to a hospital.

According to officials, the five tourists, including Kush Santosh Gandre, 21; Rohan Ramdas Dombale, 20; Rohit, Shubham and Omkar from Pune had visited Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district to celebrate the weekend. They entered the sea water to take bath at around 11 pm. Local claims that when Rohit, Shubham and Omkar cried for help, they launched a rescue operation. The visitors were rushed to a nearby hospital where the duo was declared dead by the doctor and Bhosale was admitted for treatment.