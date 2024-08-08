 Two youths attacked with a koyta in Wadgaonsheri  - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
Two youths attacked with a koyta in Wadgaonsheri 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 09, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Two youths attacked with a koyta in Wadgaonsheri over disputes, receiving treatment. FIR filed, case of attempted murder under investigation.

Two youths were attacked with a koyta in Wadgaonsheri over past disputes on Tuesday morning. The victims, identified as Uddesh Vilash Shingare (27) and Yash Tarage (19), sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.  

The altercation attracted the attention of nearby residents who were also threatened by the armed gang members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
An FIR has been registered against the gang at the Chandannagar Police Station. According to Shingare’s complaint, the attack took place near Satyam Serenity in Wadgaonsheri.  

Shingare and Tarage were chatting with friends when around 10 individuals arrived on five two-wheelers, began abusing Shingare, and then attacked Shingare with a koyta.  

The altercation attracted the attention of nearby residents who were also threatened by the armed gang members.  

Investigating officer API Siddhanth Khandekar said that a case related to charges under attempt to murder has been lodged against the accused and further investigation was in progress. 

News / Cities / Pune / Two youths attacked with a koyta in Wadgaonsheri 
