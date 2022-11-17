Two-day administrative audit held at SPPU

A two-day academic administrative audit (AAA) was carried out by a team of senior officials at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The 21-member council inspected 57 academic and administrative departments over various parameters on November 15-16.

After the procedure, a detailed report with suggestions to improve university departments was submitted by the panel.

The body consisted of scholars from different backgrounds, including a few former SPPU vice-chancellors.

As per the norms of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, a varsity must undergo the audit triennially.

The audit team visited every academic and administrative department and surveyed the facilities, functions, academic courses and research amenities. The panel also visited the university hostels, legal and finance departments, estate departments and examination departments for audit purposes. During the review, members of the team interacted with some students on the campus to learn about their views and issues.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and Prof Sanjay Dhole, director of the SPPU’s internal quality assurance cell were present along with other senior officials.

“The two-day audit went well and all the expert teams have submitted their report along with the suggestions. Now we will consolidate all the audit data and reports and then submit a final report to the vice-chancellor. This audit will certainly help us for the further NAAC accreditation process,” said Prof Dhole.

Prof Kale expressed satisfaction with the audit report.

“The audit team lauded efforts taken by the university in terms of academics, research work and administrative improvements. Still, they have also given several suggestions and recommendations about the improvement of research programs, which we will consider seriously. The audit will be helpful for us to get higher rankings in the accreditation process,” he said.