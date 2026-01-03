Two-time corporators from BJP win PMC polls unopposed

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members from Sinhagad Road won the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections unopposed as opposition party candidates and independent candidates withdrew their nomination forms. Similarly, Supriya Chandgude won the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections unopposed. Bharatiya Janata Party members Manjushree Nagpure (in pic) and Shrikant Jagtap from Sun City Manik Baug ward, Sinhagad Road, won the PMC elections unopposed. (HT)

Bharatiya Janata Party members Manjushree Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Sun City Manik Baug ward, Sinhagad Road, won the PMC elections unopposed. Four members – three independents and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Bharti Pasalkar – who had filed their nomination forms against Nagpure ended up withdrawing their nominations, leading to Nagpure being elected unopposed.

Whereas all five members, including the main opposition candidate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) – who had filed their nomination forms against Jagtap ended up withdrawing their nominations, leading to Jagtap being elected unopposed.

Both Nagpure and Jagtap are two-time corporators and this will be their third term. They have been working for the BJP for long now and are known for their efforts in building the Sinhagad Road flyover.

BJP leaders Murlidhar Mohol, Chandrakant Patil and city unit president Dheeraj Ghate felicitated the newly-elected corporators at the party office.

Mohol said, “Before the municipal election results, the BJP won two seats in the PMC. It shows the trend. Even the next mayor will be from the BJP.” Mohol said that the opposition parties had mentally lost the polls which is why their candidates withdrew their nominations.