Uddhav Thackeray likely to visit Pune amid desertion by local leaders
Two days after Shiv Sena clarified that former MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will remain with the party, Patil met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the political situation. Thackeray asked him to keep working for that party, while also promising to visit Shirur in the coming days.
On Sunday, Sena faced embarrassment as its mouthpiece carried a story saying Patil has been removed from the party. Later, they clarified that Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader. Upon his return from Mumbai, Patil remained non-committal about his next political move.
“I met Uddhavji at Mumbai. It was a curtsey visit in which he said he will soon be undertaking tour of various parts of state and will visit Shirur. I would not like to comment about my own political direction at this point,” said Patil. Patil was among few who raised voices against NCP after the formation of MVA government.
Meanwhilein Pune, some leaders in Shiv Sena have started openly showing support for chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Among those who are likely to go with Shinde camp are corporator from Kondhwa Nana Bhangire while Ex-MLA from Purandar has also indicated joining the rebel camp. Shivtare on Tuesday issued full page advertisements in local news papers congratulating Shinde on becoming CM.
Other Shiv Sena corporators in Pune city, however, are preferring to stay with Thackeray at this point.
Bhangire on his part visited Mumbai on Monday and met Shinde while praising his work as urban development minister. Bhangire is also considered to be close to Shinde. He was absent for the meeting organised by Thackeray on Tuesday. Despite attempts Bhangire could not be contacted.
Sena corporator Vishal Dhanwade said, “We are 10 Shiv Sena corporators in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). All extended support to Thackeray. There is news about Bhangire about shifting camps, but he spoke to me on Tuesday and denied such developments.”
In the 162-member PMC, BJP controlled it between 2017 and 2022 with 98 corporators, while Sena had 10 councillors, NCP 37 and Congress 19. After coming to power in the state in 2019 by aligning with Sena, the NCP is looking to regain its control over PMC, which has an annual budget of ₹6,700 crore.
In the 128-member Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Sena had only nine members while BJP with 77 seats controlled the civic body between 2017 and 2022, before the term of its members expired in March. The Nationalist Congress Party had 36 members, while Congress had 10 and MNS 1. In the upcoming elections, PCMC will elect 139 corporators, 11 more than the previous tenure.
-
Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road
Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on hDr Khaitan'sway back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving hKumar'scar at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines. The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic. On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself.
-
Police invoke MCOCA against gangster Santosh Jadhav
The Pune rural police on Tuesday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Santosh Jadhav and his nine associates, including minor. Punjab police had identified Jadhav as one of the suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala though he has not been booked in that case so far. The police took his custody for the alleged role in a case of extorting money from a businessman in Narayangaon.
-
e-Content studio to come up at UP directorate of higher education
To bridge the digital divide and foster e-learning methods in government colleges, the state government has set aside ₹10 crore for the appointment of 1200 lecturers in aided colleges and setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges, according to a state government press release. Apart from smart classes, an e-Content digital studio will be built at the directorate of higher education at a cost of ₹1 crore.
-
Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7. Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM's Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements. The chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
-
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics