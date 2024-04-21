Uganda national rescued from sex racket in Pimple Gurav

In a major crackdown on illicit activities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescued a woman of Ugandan nationality from the sex racket operating within a residential housing society in Pimple Gurav. Police suspect that the accused may be part of a larger sex racket being operated at international level and investigation in this case is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Friday and during the raid police arrested Nikhil Kiran More (25).

Police said, they got information about sex racket being run from the housing society located in Pimple Gurav. Acting swiftly police, have made teams and raided the premises. During the raid, it was found that, accused was running sex racket from the building.

Police suspect that the accused may be part of a larger sex racket being operated at international level and investigation in this case is going on.