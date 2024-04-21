Uganda national rescued from sex racket in Pimple Gurav
Apr 21, 2024 06:48 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue Ugandan woman from sex racket in housing society; suspect larger international operation, investigation ongoing.
In a major crackdown on illicit activities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescued a woman of Ugandan nationality from the sex racket operating within a residential housing society in Pimple Gurav.
The incident was reported on Friday and during the raid police arrested Nikhil Kiran More (25).
Police said, they got information about sex racket being run from the housing society located in Pimple Gurav. Acting swiftly police, have made teams and raided the premises. During the raid, it was found that, accused was running sex racket from the building.
Police suspect that the accused may be part of a larger sex racket being operated at international level and investigation in this case is going on.
