Undertrial booked for obstructing court proceedings, attempting to intimidate judge

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:50 AM IST

PUNE: An undertrial, Suraj Shukla, faces charges for disrupting court proceedings and threatening a judge during a hearing on July 7.

PUNE: The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against an undertrial for obstructing the functioning of the court and attempting to threaten a judge during a proceeding. The incident took place on July 7 and PSI Ganesh Chavan from Bund Garden police station is the complainant in the case.

The accused, identified as Suraj Shukla (34), a resident of Vishrantwadi who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, was produced before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in connection with an ongoing investigation. During the hearing, after arguments were made by both the defence and prosecution, the judge inquired whether Shukla had any complaint against the police.

At this point, Shukla allegedly pushed aside the investigating officer and rushed towards the judge, questioning loudly whether the judge was “wearing bangles” and further saying that he himself was not “wearing bangles”. His actions disrupted the court proceedings and were seen as a deliberate attempt to threaten and obstruct the discharge of official judicial duties, the police complaint states.

The police have booked him under relevant sections for obstruction, intimidation, and disruption of court proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

