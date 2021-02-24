Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi
An unidentified body of a man was found in an area behind the Sant Dnyaneshwar temple in Alandi inside the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday morning.
The body was found by the pandit of the temple around 11:30am on a pile of stones meant for a nearby construction site.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dheeraj Sanjay Kuber (30), a resident of Wadgaon road in Alandi, Khed. Kuber is the pandit of the temple and performs all religious activities.
The body is suspected to belong to a 30–35-year-old man, according to the police.
Senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Alandi police station is investigating the case.
A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case registered against social media handles backing Marne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Why groundwater is an invisible, but crucial resource
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox