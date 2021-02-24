Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi

An unidentified body of a man was found in an area behind the Sant Dnyaneshwar temple in Alandi inside the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday morning.

The body was found by the pandit of the temple around 11:30am on a pile of stones meant for a nearby construction site.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dheeraj Sanjay Kuber (30), a resident of Wadgaon road in Alandi, Khed. Kuber is the pandit of the temple and performs all religious activities.

The body is suspected to belong to a 30–35-year-old man, according to the police.

Senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Alandi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.