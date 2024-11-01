Unions demand renewal of contract of prepaid auto booth at Pune railway station

With the 100 days’ permission for the Rickshaw Mitra prepaid auto-rickshaw booth at Pune railway station having ended on October 22, 2024, auto-rickshaw unions are now demanding that the permission be renewed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) as the booth is beneficial for passengers travelling from Pune railway station, and its closure during Diwali will inconvenience citizens to a large extent. Rickshaw Mitra prepaid auto-rickshaw booth was opened at Pune railway station on July 28 this year in association with the Pune transport department, railway department, and Kevolution Technology, with support from minister Chandrakant Dada Patil. (HT PHOTO)

Rickshaw Mitra prepaid auto booth’s contract with the Pravasi Seva Sangh headed by the deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) expired on October 22 after which it hasn’t been renewed causing the service to be discontinued.

Keshav Kshirsagar of Baghtoy Rikshawala auto-rickshaw union said, “A large number of rickshaw drivers conducting business illegally in the Pune railway station area were extorting money from citizens. With the Rickshaw Mitra prepaid auto-rickshaw booth opening in July this year, all of that stopped. In the last 100 days, approximately 28,000 passengers have availed the booth’s services and passengers have saved approximately ₹44 lakh due to the booth.”

DCP (traffic) Amol Zende said, “The prepaid auto booth at the Pune railway station is beneficial for thousands of passengers travelling from Pune railway station. We will soon review its current permission status and accordingly extend its period.”