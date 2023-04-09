Rains with gusty winds result in power supply disruption and tree-falling incidents

Pune: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 6.9 mm of rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

Pune witnessed unseasonal rains with gusty winds that led to tree-falling incidents and power supply disruption in many areas on Sunday.

According to the fire brigade department, the city recorded 31 tree-falling incidents in various locations while in Bhawani Peth, a giant hoarding was about to be collapsed when fire brigade officials took it away.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents although there were reports of damage to vehicles.

Due to the rainfall and winds resulting in tree-falling incidents, power cuts were reported in areas like Sinhgad Road, Dhayari, Hingne, Wadgaon, Katraj, Camp and other locations.

In its statement, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said, “Due to tree-falling incidents after rains and winds, power supply was disrupted in several localities. MSEDCL majorly received complaints from the Sinhgad road and adjoining areas. At Manikbaug, efforts are on to restore electricity supply after a tree-falling incident.”

Bharat Pawar, Public Relations officer of MSEDCL said, “The electricity supply to the Alankar sub-centre of Mahavitaran was disrupted when a tree fell on the electrical wires which cut down the power supply of areas around Pune station including council hall, collector’s office, central administrative building.”

The Fire Department received 31 tree-falling cases of which 7 to 8 complaints were from the Sinhgad Road area.

The work of removing the trees and branches that fell on the power system due to the storm was going on at war footing.

As forecasted earlier by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune witnessed rainfall during the evening in many areas along with gusty winds and thunder activities.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 6.9 mm of rainfall.

The weather department also recorded a slight increase in maximum temperature in the city. The rains brought some respite from the heat to residents. The highest 39.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature was recorded in Koregaon Park while the lowest 33 degrees Celsius maximum temperature was recorded in the Bhor.

The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD data, the cloud cover started forming in and around the city around 4 pm. In another development, the RADAR image showed the Cumulonimbus cloud over the Pashan area and soon after that the city received rainfall along with winds and thunderstorms.

Rainfall was reported in many areas, including Baner, Pashan, Kothrud, Deccan, Swargate, Vishrantwadi, Sahakarnagar, Hadapsar, and Katraj. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph were recorded in some areas, and thunderstorms were also reported in isolated areas of the city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting Division, stated about the current weather conditions, “The weather in Maharashtra is dominated by an easterly trough that runs from Kerala to Madhya Maharashtra across interior Karnataka. The moisture brought by the winds from the Bay of Bengal resulted in rain and thunder, as well as strong winds.”

The IMD forecast for Monday onwards says that the sky will be mainly clear, and the weather will be partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening.