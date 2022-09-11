Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri.

Aditya Ogale’s body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night.

On Friday, the police arrested Manthan Kiran Bhosale (20), a resident of Masulkar colony and an engineering student, and his accomplice, Aniket Shrikushn Samudre (20), a resident of Nigdi, and booked them under sections 363 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aditya was kidnapped on Thursday when he stepped out to play with his friends in the housing colony’s compound in the evening. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. At around 8.30 pm, the boy’s father, Gajanana Ogale, approached the Pimpri police station and lodged a missing child’s complaint.

On Thursday night, Ogale, a builder received a Whatsapp message demanding a ransom of ₹20 crore for the boy’s safe return. Ogale promptly informed the police about the message.

A police technical analysis team located the mobile and its IP address which eventually led to Bhosale’s capture. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy’s murder, the police said. The text was sent to misguide the investigation, Bhosale reportedly told the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ipper said that residents of the Pimpri housing society, in which Ogale and Bhosale lived, had complaints about Bhosale’s behaviour. “Bhosale was addicted to drugs and created disturbance for the other society members.”

Recently, Ogale had also called a meeting of housing society members to discuss Bhosale’s behaviour, and reportedly told the residents, including Bhosale’s parents, about his addiction.

“Bhosale felt that Ogale humiliated him in front of his parents as well as other housing society members and decided to teach him a lesson. He prepared and executed a plan [to kidnap Ogale’s son],” said Satish Nandurkar Police Inspector, crime branch.

Police officials said that Bhosale was allegedly stalking the young boy’s sister, who is a student of a medical college. This had led to heated arguments between the accused and Ogale in the past.

When his son went missing on Thursday, Ogale also told the police that he suspected Bhosale’s involvement. Acting on his tip-off, policemen in civil dress were deployed around the housing society to track Bhosale’s movement.

During the investigation, it was found that Bhosale used the mobile phone of an unknown worker to send the ransom message to Ogale.

“From day one we were tracking each and every movement of prime accused Bhosale. We have deployed our cops in the area in civil uniform. After the confirmation from technical analysis team and cops in civil uniform we have decided to arrest him,” Ankush Shinde, Police Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad city said.