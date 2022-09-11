Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri
Aditya Ogale’s body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night.
On Friday, the police arrested Manthan Kiran Bhosale (20), a resident of Masulkar colony and an engineering student, and his accomplice, Aniket Shrikushn Samudre (20), a resident of Nigdi, and booked them under sections 363 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Aditya was kidnapped on Thursday when he stepped out to play with his friends in the housing colony’s compound in the evening. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. At around 8.30 pm, the boy’s father, Gajanana Ogale, approached the Pimpri police station and lodged a missing child’s complaint.
On Thursday night, Ogale, a builder received a Whatsapp message demanding a ransom of ₹20 crore for the boy’s safe return. Ogale promptly informed the police about the message.
A police technical analysis team located the mobile and its IP address which eventually led to Bhosale’s capture. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy’s murder, the police said. The text was sent to misguide the investigation, Bhosale reportedly told the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ipper said that residents of the Pimpri housing society, in which Ogale and Bhosale lived, had complaints about Bhosale’s behaviour. “Bhosale was addicted to drugs and created disturbance for the other society members.”
Recently, Ogale had also called a meeting of housing society members to discuss Bhosale’s behaviour, and reportedly told the residents, including Bhosale’s parents, about his addiction.
“Bhosale felt that Ogale humiliated him in front of his parents as well as other housing society members and decided to teach him a lesson. He prepared and executed a plan [to kidnap Ogale’s son],” said Satish Nandurkar Police Inspector, crime branch.
Police officials said that Bhosale was allegedly stalking the young boy’s sister, who is a student of a medical college. This had led to heated arguments between the accused and Ogale in the past.
When his son went missing on Thursday, Ogale also told the police that he suspected Bhosale’s involvement. Acting on his tip-off, policemen in civil dress were deployed around the housing society to track Bhosale’s movement.
During the investigation, it was found that Bhosale used the mobile phone of an unknown worker to send the ransom message to Ogale.
“From day one we were tracking each and every movement of prime accused Bhosale. We have deployed our cops in the area in civil uniform. After the confirmation from technical analysis team and cops in civil uniform we have decided to arrest him,” Ankush Shinde, Police Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad city said.
To revitalise wing, Yuva Sena seeks new faces
Mumbai: A core group of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena members, including its secretary Varun Sardesai, started a state-wide tour on Saturday to induct new members and revitalise the working of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. On Saturday, Sardesai launched the Yuva Sena's 'Nirdhar Abhiyan,' which will cover 48 assembly constituencies in eight districts of Marathwada region as well as parts of Buldhana in Vidarbha region.
ATC to keep watch on Mount Mary Fair
A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ATCs were set up in each police station in 2012 and were the brainchild of former Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sadanand Date, who now heads the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
At 105.2 decibels, Pune records noisiest celebrations on last day of Ganeshotsav
With Covid restrictions lifted after two years, the immersion procession this year was the nosiest since past six years, according to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and College of Engineering Pune. According to COEP, the average sound level obtained from 10 locations in the city on the last day of festival was 105.2 dB (decibel) as compared to 86.2 dB (2019), 90.4 dB (2018) and 90.9 dB (2017).
Bangalore University asks BBMP to stop temple construction
The Bangalore University has sent a letter to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking it to stop the construction of Ganesha temple inside the campus, said a university official on Saturday. The students and teachers of Bangalore University have been protesting at the Jnana Bharathi Campus, opposing the construction of the temple. While protesting, the students said the location selected for the construction of the temple is a “prime property on the campus.”
Ganesh immersion processions end in Pune after 29 hours; highest in 7 years
The ceremonious Ganesh immersion marking a high point of the 10-day festival completed in record 29 hours on Saturday. The traditional procession which began from Belbaug chowk at 12:46 pm on Friday concluded at Alka Talkies at 4.45 pm on Saturday, before proceeding to river banks. “Manache Ganpati mandals took too much time for visarjan (immersion), but we managed to finish procession without delay,” he said.
