No water supply at Sinhagad Road area on Tuesday

Pune: Residents of Sinhagad Road area will get no water supply on Tuesday (April 18) as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out urgent repairs of Vadgaon water treatment main pipeline. Residents of Sinhagad Road area will get no water supply on Tuesday (April 18) as PMC will carry out urgent repairs of Vadgaon water treatment main pipeline. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“There will be no water supply to Sun City Road, Hingane, Vishrantinagar, Anandnagar, Manikbaug, Dhayari and Rajyog Society areas on Tuesday. Supply will be at low pressure on the next day,” according to a PMC statement.