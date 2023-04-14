Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply at Sinhagad Road area on Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 02:23 AM IST

Residents of Sinhagad Road area will get no water supply on Tuesday (April 18) as PMC will carry out urgent repairs of Vadgaon water treatment main pipeline

Residents of Sinhagad Road area will get no water supply on Tuesday (April 18) as PMC will carry out urgent repairs of Vadgaon water treatment main pipeline. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“There will be no water supply to Sun City Road, Hingane, Vishrantinagar, Anandnagar, Manikbaug, Dhayari and Rajyog Society areas on Tuesday. Supply will be at low pressure on the next day,” according to a PMC statement.

water supply pune tuesday + 1 more
water supply pune tuesday
