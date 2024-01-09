Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents stop PMC officials from taking down unauthorised hoardings

Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages are still part of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, on December 5, residents prevented PMC officials from taking down unauthorised hoardings in the area. On Friday, a team from the Hadapsar ward office of the sky and sign department rushed to Hadapsar-Saswad road at Bhekrai Nagar (Phursungi village) to take action on illegal hoardings. (HT PHOTO)

On Friday, a team from the Hadapsar ward office of the sky and sign department rushed to Hadapsar-Saswad road at Bhekrai Nagar (Phursungi village) to take action on illegal hoardings. However, locals gathered and prohibited officials and demanded proof as Uruli Devachi-Phursungi villages are still parts of PMC jurisdiction.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vishal Harpale, resident and social activist said, “Right now, these two villages are not part of PMC. Authorities don’t have the right to take action in this area. Before initiating action, they should have to prove that villages are included in the PMC.”

He further said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the municipal administration to continue development work in these villages until a final decision about their municipal status is made. It doesn’t mean that officials have the right to take action on unauthorised hoardings.”

Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC’s Sky and Sign Department said, “As per high court order, we are taking action on unauthorised hoardings. We are providing all basic facilities to Uruli-Devachi-Phursungi villages and have also initiated development work in the area.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Balasaheb Dhawale, assistant commissioner of Hadapsar Ward Office said, “As per Sky and sign department, there are a total 88 hoardings located in these villages that have not taken any permission from the PMC. They have old Gram Panchayat permission before inclusion in the PMC limit. We have told them to get permission from the PMC within ten days as the area still comes under the PMC jurisdiction.”

Even after the decision to exclude these villages was announced last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation continues providing basic services and daily sanitation to these areas, but other development works have been curtailed.

After submitting an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the PMC to resume development works in these villages in October 2023.