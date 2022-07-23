Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief

Pune:The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections.

This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. In many schools, it was found that as classes were engaged in other activities, students had to suffer, officials said.

According to officials, various school buildings are used as aadhar centres, and senior citizen counselling centres. Some are even rented for private use. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.

“The education should not suffer at any cost and buildings should be dedicated to educational activities. The building can be used for election purposes but not for other activities,” said Patil.