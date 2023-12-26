Vandals going on rampage, damaging vehicles a new normal in Pune

The year 2023 has seen multiple cases of anti-social elements going on rampage in different parts of the city during the night and damaging vehicles parked either at housing societies or roadsides. The latest incident was reported on Monday evening when two warring groups went on a rampage and damaged around 35 vehicles at Yerawada area. At least 50 cases have been lodged at various police stations and 193 accused have been arrested till date. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A group of men had vandalised 25 vehicles at Sahakarnagar in the recent past. According to the crime branch data, over 250 vehicles have been damaged by gangs, youngsters and individuals under the influence of alcohol and drugs during 2023. At least 50 cases have been lodged at various police stations and 193 accused have been arrested till date.

On Monday night, youth damaged around 35 vehicles, including cars, two and three wheelers parked at Laxminagar area of Yerawada.

During the first week of November, angry youth damaged at least 50 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers parked at Sahakarnagar area.

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar suspended the inspector incharge and six other policemen on charges of dereliction of duty connected with the vandalism incidents reported at Annabhau Sathe Vasahat area and Taljai Hills during the third week of June.

Nine vehicles parked at an automobile garage in Narhe were set on fire and six others vandalised. The Sinhagad police are yet to make a headway in the case.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said the accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“We invoked IPC 395 and 307 against the accused and in most of the cases MCOCA to send a strong message to the law breakers. Most of these incidents take place due to inter gang rivalry, group factionalism, alcoholism and drug abuse,” Zende said.

Advocate Milind Pawar said, “The police must take prompt action against the accused and a dedicated branch should be formed to monitor crimes related to vandalism of vehicles and public property.”