Vandals knock down ‘no entry’ barricade, probe ordered by traffic police

The traffic police reported at least two incidents of vandalism under the Kondhwa and Wanwadi divisions in the past 48 hours wherein miscreants destroyed the ‘no entry’ barricades that had been put up by the traffic police to decongest the area/s. Similar such incidents have taken place across the city in the past two months. Commuters have been facing serious traffic issues and the policemen have taken so much pains to decongest the area. (HT PHOTO)

In the latest instance, the offenders knocked down the ‘no entry’ barricade at ABC Farms Chowk, leading to temporary traffic chaos. With the chowk witnessing acute traffic congestion over the past eight years and several complaints going unattended by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department and the traffic division, Kondhwa traffic division in-charge, police inspector (PI) Kumar Ghadge, took it upon himself to have the ‘no entry’ barricade erected around a week ago.

“The barricade had put an end to the traffic chaos at ABC Chowk in Salunke Vihar. However, some miscreants wrecked it a few days ago. We have fixed it again, and a probe has been ordered into this act of vandalism. The police are looking at CCTV footage based upon which, further legal action will be initiated,” PI Ghadge said.

Lauding the traffic division’s efforts to decongest the area, deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) Amol Zende said that legal action will be taken against those violating traffic regulations. “We are closely following all violations and further investigation has been ordered to find those involved in demolishing the ‘no entry’ barricade,” he said.

Social worker Chhabil Patel said, “The traffic department took keen interest and with the citizens’ support, erected the barricade. Consequently, traffic was streamlined and the entire Salunke Vihar area was decongested. However, a few days ago, some anti-social elements broke the barricade which resulted in temporary traffic chaos. The barricade has been fixed again and the police are investigating the elements behind the vandalism.”

Whereas social worker Daljeet Goraya demanded registration of criminal cases against the vandals who uprooted the barricades. “Commuters have been facing serious traffic issues and the policemen have taken so much pains to decongest the area. However, some anti-social elements are breaking the law. We demand strict action against such miscreants,” he said.