VBA announces support to Vishal Patil if he chooses to fight from Sangli

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar said his party will back Vishal Patil if the latter chooses to contest from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar announced his support for Vishal Patil while addressing a public rally in Umred on Saturday. (HT FILE)

On Saturday, Ambedkar announced his support for Vishal Patil while addressing a public rally in Umred.

Ambedkar said, “Four days ago, Pratik Patil (brother of Vishal Patil) met me and asked what to do. I had asked him if Vishal is ready to fight, then we will offer our support.”

“Now we have to wait and watch, whether Patil will show courage or not. If he decides to fight, then we will offer our full support and assure their win from Sangli.”

Sangli has seen high political drama within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Even as Congress staked claim over the seat citing it as its bastion, Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Chandradhar Patil much ahead of a formal announcement. The Congress leaders from Sangli opposed the announcement of candidature by Sena.