Vehicle fitness tests to go fully automated in Pune

In a major step aimed at reducing road accidents and ensuring transparency in vehicle inspections, the state transport department has initiated the setting up of Automated Fitness Testing Centres (ATCs) across Maharashtra. These centres will issue fitness certificates for passenger and goods vehicles without any human intervention, thereby eliminating discretion and delays in the inspection process. In Pune, three ATCs are being established at Hadapsar, Alandi Road, and Dive Ghat, with construction and installation work currently in the final stages. The facilities are expected to become operational in the new year, bringing significant relief to vehicle owners. At several locations, construction and installation of advanced machinery are already underway, while some centres will be operated under a public–private partnership (PPP) model. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Maharashtra government plans to establish a total of 54 ATCs across the state. At several locations, construction and installation of advanced machinery are already underway, while some centres will be operated under a public–private partnership (PPP) model. Officials say the initiative will modernise the vehicle fitness certification system and help improve overall road safety by ensuring that only mechanically sound vehicles are allowed to operate.

Unlike traditional fitness inspections conducted at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), ATCs do not require large test tracks or runways. Conventional inspections often require vehicles to be driven over long stretches for assessment, leading to congestion and delays. By contrast, ATCs operate within a dedicated shed, where vehicles are tested while stationary or while running on rollers. Advanced machines automatically record all technical parameters, ensuring accurate and unbiased results.

Under existing norms, new commercial vehicles are exempt from fitness certification for the first two years. Thereafter, fitness certificates must be renewed once every two years, while vehicles older than eight years must undergo annual fitness testing. If a fitness certificate expires, vehicle owners are charged an additional penalty of ₹50 per day until renewal, often adding to financial and procedural stress.

Currently, vehicle owners are forced to wait for several hours at RTOs to complete fitness inspections. With the introduction of ATCs, the entire testing process will be completed in just six minutes, from the moment a vehicle enters the facility. Officials say this will save time, reduce congestion at RTOs, and improve service efficiency.

The automated system conducts multiple checks, including brake efficiency tests using roller brake testers, headlight beam alignment and intensity tests, automatic emission checks to measure smoke levels, and speedometer accuracy verification.

Speaking about the initiative, Swapnil Bhosale, sub-regional transport officer, Pune, said, “ATCs will play a crucial role in reducing road accidents by ensuring that unfit vehicles are identified scientifically and objectively. The work on three ATCs in Pune is in progress and nearing completion. These centres will be operational next year, bringing transparency, speed, and reliability to the fitness certification process while benefiting thousands of vehicle owners.”

Vehicle owners have welcomed the move. Ramesh Chavan, a goods vehicle operator from Hadapsar, said, “The biggest problem with fitness tests is the long waiting time and uncertainty. If the entire test can be done in a few minutes through machines, it will save us time, money, and harassment. This is a much-needed reform.”